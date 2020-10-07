MSgt William “Bill” Marshall Perkins USAF (Ret), 90 of Fort Walton Beach, Florida passed away October 4th after complications from Lewy Body Dementia.
Bill was born in Winchester, Kentucky in 1930. He enlisted in the Navy in 1948 and in spite of being sea sick and a non-swimmer, served three years aboard multiple ships including the USS Coral Sea aircraft carrier. After his Navy enlistment was up he went home to Kentucky for eight days then enlisted in the Air Force because he didn’t like civilian life. Six months later, he married Sarah Elizabeth “Liz” Perkins, while stationed at Williams Air Force Base in Chandler, Arizona. Bill served in the Korean War and had assignments to Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas; Sculthorpe Air Base, England; the Armed Forces Induction Station, Fort Hayes, Columbus, Ohio, Kotzebue Air Station, Alaska, and Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas.