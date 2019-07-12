Maria "Chita" De Jesus Fuentes, age 100, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 6, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. Maria was born on June 2, 1919 in Comstock, Texas to parents Jose Maria Fuentes and Angela Castro Fuentes.
Maria is survived by her children, Irma Noyola, Jose Guerra, and Bertha Fuentes; grandchildren: Raul Noyola, Sandra Noyola Brown, Chris Noyola, Angela Guerra, and Benjamin Guerra; 10 great Grandchildren; 6 Great-great-Grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and a Holy Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. at the G. W. Cox Memorial Funeral Home Chapel.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will follow to San Felipe Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of G.W. Cox Memorial Funeral Home, Del Rio, Texas.