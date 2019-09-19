Earlene Malone Bolner passed away peacefully into the arms of the Lord on August 18th, 2019 on a warm and sunny day in Alpine Texas. She was born in the family home on Main Street November 18, 1931 to Benjamin Earl and Ora Malone in Del Rio Texas. Raised at the ranch on the banks of the Pecos River, she spent her childhood with her favorite horse “Sherbert”, several well loved barn cats, and a love for all things in the families cowboy tradition. She graduated from Del Rio High School in 1949 where she was a drum major and a twirler. On February 12, 1950 she was united in marriage to Victor Daniel Bolner and they were married for 59 years. Together they had four children that were the center of their life and marriage as they developed their homestead on San Felipe Creek in Del Rio.
Earlene was a member of Hillside Church in Alpine. She loved music of all kinds and could not help but tap her foot to the beat. She admired and found respite in colorful sunrises, straight fences, and windmills. All animals held a special place in her heart but namely her Boer Goats, horses, and her cat Spooky Two.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Vic Bolner; parents Ora and Earl Malone; and a sister Wiltalee McDonald.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons and daughters; Victor Daniel (Dan) Bolner Jr, and his wife Joanie of Alpine, Cathy McNair and her husband Jimmy of Alpine, Mike Bolner and his wife Tammy of Kyle, and Jesse Lea Schneider and her husband Patrick of High Prairie Washington. Earlene had so much love for her seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren and each of them held a precious place in her heart; Gretchen (Bolner) Butler, husband Brian and children Audrey and Wade, Michelle Bolner and husband Bryan Frederick, Melissa (Bolner) Dominguez, husband Henry and son A.J., Amanda (Bolner) Cuseo, husband Tony and son Joey, Ryan McNair and wife Monica, Aaron McNair, wife Caryn and children Aaden and Ava, Kim (McNair) Purvis and husband Tom. Also, a sister, Kiddo Wright of Pipe Creek Texas, dear family friend Wanda Cook of Fort Davis, numerous cousins, and dear family friends.
The family would like to thank the kind and thoughtful nurses and aids at Big Bend Medical Cen-ter, her Respiratory Therapist Tammy, and her dedicated caretaker, Erica Quesada, for their love, caring, and kindness in her last days.
Services are planned for a graveside memorial on September the 20th at 10 am at the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Del Rio. In lieu of flowers, please donate to her favorite charity, your local animal shelter.
Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of G.W. Cox Memorial Funeral Home, 114 Fletcher Drive, Del Rio, Texas. For more information you may contact us at (830) 775-2000 or www.gwcoxmemorialfuneralhome.com.