Dalisa Whatley, 57, of Garland, peacefully went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, February 14, 2020. She was surrounded by her loving family. She was a graduate of Del Rio High School (Class of 1980), star athlete, and Queen City Belle. She received her baccalaureate from The University of Texas at Dallas. She leaves behind a son, mother, sisters, brother, host of extended family, and many wonderful friends. She will be remembered for her infectious smile.
Viewing is Saturday, February 22, 9:00 - 10:45 a.m. followed by the Celebration of Life at 11:00 a.m. Both will be held at North Garland Baptist Fellowship, 5840 N. Garland Ave, Garland, Texas 75044.
Online condolences can be left at www.chamberlandfunerals.com