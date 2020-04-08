Ruby Yvonne Kelley, age 85, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020 here in Del Rio. She was born on October 2, 1934 in Pickton, Texas.
Preceding her in death was her beloved husband of 65 years, Charles T. Kelly; parents, Lou Ouida and Andrew Newkirk; sister, Patsey Lewis; brother, James Newkirk; and grandson, David Joel Kelly, Jr.
Family members left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Mary Lou Richardson and husband Andy of Del Rio; sons: David Joel Kelley Sr. and wife Alma of Del Rio, Andy Kelley and wife Carrol of Midland, TX., Harry Kelley and wife Beverly of La Luz, NM., and Steven Charles Kelley Sr. of Del Rio; grandchildren: Wesley, Bonnie, Gilbert, Monica, Robert, Juan, Andrew, Angie, Shelly, Graydon, Phillip, Rachel, Steven Jr., Alyx, and Brad. She is also survived by numerous great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.
Private visitation and private funeral services will be held this week. Graveside services will be conducted at Westlawn Cemetery. Floral arrangements or donations of your choice are welcomed.
A public gathering celebrating Ruby’s life will be held at a later date, to be announced.
The Kelley family asks for your thoughts, prayers and understanding during this difficult time, due to the current circumstances.
Funeral arrangements are under care and direction of G.W. Cox Memorial Funeral Home, 114 Fletcher Drive, Del Rio, Texas. For more information you may contact us at (830) 775-2000 or www.gwcoxmemorialfuneralhome.com