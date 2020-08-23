Toribio Fuentes Jr or “Junior” (as known by his family and friends) passed away surrounded by family on August 19, 2020 in San Antonio, TX. Junior was born on July 1, 1965 in Del Rio, Texas where he spent his entire life.
Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife Betty Falcon and his dog Sheba; Stepchildren, Elaine and Procopio Garcia, Gomesindo “Bubba” Falcon, III and Candy Diaz, Ryan Falcon; Step grandchildren, Kaiden Halpin, Xander Halpin, Juliana Falcon, Abigail Falcon, Michael Diaz, Madison Falcon, Montserra Falcon, Matilda Falcon and Ary Falcon. Sister and brothers, Amelia Skrzycki, Roman and Betty Fuentez, Hector and Vanessa Fuentes and Jaime and Corinna Mmnlio. Nieces and Nephews, Cristina Griffis, Nancy Marrujo, Blanca Fuentes, Monika Fuentes, Joshua Marrujo, Brianna Marrujo, Cristela Hernandez, Tomas Fuentes and Lucas Fuentes. Waiting for him in heaven are his parents Toribio and Antonia Fuentez, brother-in-law James Skrzycki and his precious little dog Kiwi.