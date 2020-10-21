Walking boldly with her Lord, Ann Beitel served as a quiet example of faithful service throughout her life. She was born on June 3, 1939 in Bayshore, New York. She married Warren Beitel on November 13, 1971. They both worked at Fire Island National Seashore during the early years of their courtship and marriage. Their son, Bay, was born in 1973. The family moved to Del Rio, Texas in 1975 and Ann quickly became involved in the community. She was a dedicated member of St. James Episcopal Church. In 1981, Warren was transferred to the US Virgin Islands with the National Park Service, where they lived on St. John Island. During this time, Ann worked in the visitor’s center and managed the Eastern National Parks & Monument Association. They returned to Del Rio in 1986 where Ann continued her journey to help others.
Her passion for service became apparent in her work for many years with the Bethel Center, Pan American Round Table, Salvation Army, United Way, and 4-H. Not only did she serve in the roles of board member and officer, but also worked tirelessly with day to day operations and projects. She was the secretary and head of the altar guild at St. James Episcopal Church for many years and most recently served on the church vestry and as Junior Warden. She served as a delegate to the Episcopal Diocese of West Texas Diocesan Council several times and was also involved with the Diocesan World Missions and Ministry.