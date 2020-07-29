Irma Guadalupe Vela, age 71, died peacefully, surrounded by family on Saturday evening, July 25, 2020.
She was born December 17, 1948 in Del Rio, Texas. For a time, she lived in San Antonio, Texas before she spent her final days in her hometown.
