Irma Guadalupe Vela

Irma Guadalupe Vela, age 71, died peacefully, surrounded by family on Saturday evening, July 25, 2020.

She was born December 17, 1948 in Del Rio, Texas. For a time, she lived in San Antonio, Texas before she spent her final days in her hometown.