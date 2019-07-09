SMSgt. Robert Earl Parrish Sr., Ret., USAF, passed away on July 4, 2019.
Robert is survived by his wife, Mary Elaine Tharpe Parrish of 40 years of marriage; children, daughter, Melissa E. Parrish Fondren, son, Robert E. Parrish Jr. and wife Verna. He is also survived by sisters, Grace Parrish Battles, and Susan Blount; brother, Ernest “Buddy” Parrish; 4 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and 1 on the way.
Bod was a military man who served his country for 23 years and one month; he is a veteran of the Korean War and Vietnam War, receiving numerous awards and medals; He worked as deputy fire chief at Laughlin AFB, Administrator of Family Care Clinic for 27 years which he worked along side of his wife (Ret Major) Mary E. Parrish FNP, where they served the community at large. His greatest love was his family, friends, and golf. His quote he instilled into his children and grandsons “I Got Your Back.” He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 P.M. at G. W. Cox Memorial Funeral Home.
A Chapel Service will be held on Wednesday July 10, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at G. W. Cox Memorial Funeral Home.
Burial will follow at Westlawn Cemetery. Full military honors will be rendered by San Felipe American Legion Honor Guard Post 95 and the U.S. Air Force.
Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of G.W. Cox Memorial Funeral Home, 114 Fletcher Drive, Del Rio, Texas. For more information you may contact us at (830) 775-2000 or www.gwcoxmemorialfuneralhome.com.