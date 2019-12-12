Betty Viola Thompson 89, of Del Rio, passed away on December 10th, 2019. She was born in Hendrix Oklahoma on November 22, 1930, to Bertha and Hoil Sutton.
Betty married Francis Neal Thompson in 1950. Together they raised three sons, Francis Jr, Danny and Jimmy Thompson as they moved throughout the state of Texas building motels and then selling them after a short time. After doing some traveling and operating Lakeside Marine in Del Rio, they eventually started Thompson Tire Center in Robstown, Tx. In 1988 they decided to move the tire business to Del Rio to be closer to the lake. Francis and Betty stayed married for 66 years until Francis' death in 2016.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, husband Francis Thompson Sr, sons Francis Jr and Jimmy, and a brother Glen Sutton.
She is survived by a son, Danny Thompson and wife Alma, a brother Ray Sutton and wife Lou, Grandchildren Danny Thompson Jr, D'ann Moore, Francis Thompson III, Kimberly Thompson and Heather Thompson. Great Grandchildren Dylan Thompson, Caden Thompson, Clint Taylor, Justin Moore along with several others.
Pallbearers will be Danny Thompson Jr, Dylan Thompson, Caden Thompson and Neal Billings
Visitation will be Friday, December the 13th from 5-8pm at G. W. Cox Memorial Funeral Home. Service will be on Saturday December 14th at 10am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, with burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under care and direction of G.W. Cox Memorial Funeral Home, 114 Fletcher Drive, Del Rio, Texas. For more information you may contact us at (830)775-2000 or www.gwcoxmemorialfuneralhome.com