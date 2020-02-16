George Richard Churchwell, age 60, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 in Del Rio, Texas. George was born on November 26, 1959 in Del Rio, Texas to parents Richard Churchwell and Phyllis George.
George Churchwell worked at AEP Electric for 38 years.
He is preceded in death by his father, Richard Churchwell; and brother in law, Jerry Goble.
Family members left to cherish is memory include his beloved wife of 31 years, Debbie Churchwell; son, Cody Harrison; mother, Phyllis George; sister, Denise Churchwell; sister in laws, Gayle Goble, AramaJean Winn, and Brenda Baker and husband Alvy, brother in laws, Kelly Goble and wife Susan, and Mack Goble and wife Debbie; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. at G. W. Cox Memorial Funeral Home.
Funeral arrangements are under care and direction of G.W. Cox Memorial Funeral Home, 114 Fletcher Drive, Del Rio, Texas. For more information you may contact us at (830)775-2000 or www.gwcoxmemorialfuneralhome.com