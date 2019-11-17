Elizabeth Loree Bayne, aged 59, passed from this world to the next on November 9, 2019. Her illness was sudden and brief. She passed peacefully and painlessly in the presence of friends and family. Nothing could be more fitting than a beloved teacher laying down her earthly burdens on a crisp, clear Saturday morning. The only thing missing was her cup of coffee — no doubt it was waiting for her in heaven.
Liz was born to James J. and Freddie Beth on December 22, 1959 in Houston, Texas. She was a precocious child filled with curiosity and zeal. Joined five years later by brother Eric, she became God’s perfect big sister. Her favorite night of the week was movie night with her father Jim. She was a bright and dedicated student and brought home good grades. Her teenage years were spent in love and laughter, breaking hearts and dragging Main Street in Stuttgart Arkansas with her best friends Dawn and Martha. We’re sure they were all three of them perfect angels, and if not, keep those stories to yourself! She loved music. No summer was complete without a concert or two with her favorite bands. Bob Seger, Styx, and REO Speedwagon were perennials. In her world it was better to burn out than fade away.
After high school she moved to Texas to be close to her maternal grandparents, Papa and Angel. It wasn’t too long after that she suffered the unspeakable tragedy of losing her first infant daughter, Heather. She weathered that storm, and later in life when she welcomed her dear children Delaney Claire and Joseph Daniel, she understood just how blessed she was.
Liz’s life wasn’t always easy. To say she took the road less traveled is to minimize the fact that she often went were there was no road at all. Although she was not altogether lucky in love, she never stopped believing in it. Through thick and thin she could usually find the silver lining. And even when hers was absent, she could always find it for someone else.
Liz loved literature, earning her undergraduate degree in English and Language Arts later in life. Her first literary fascination was with the novels of Laura Ingalls Wilder. Miss Laura in her many iterations imbued Liz with a pioneering spirit. Like Laura, she could make the homiest of homes with modest materials. No matter where it was, hers was the home you went to when your world seemed bleak.
Liz was fortunate enough to reconnect with old friends, and to make cherished new ones, after moving back to Stuttgart to teach. There she taught High School English and Speech in the exact classroom where her mother Freddie taught in the 1970’s. She would regale Freddie for hours with stories of the “new” SHS (which by Freddie’s estimation hadn’t changed all that much). Liz surrounded herself with ‘adopted’ children and grandchildren, Jennifer, Danyelle, Bambi, Cleo, Emmy, Scott and Andrew. To call by name everyone she loved, or whose lives she touched and made better would require a special edition. You know who you are, and so did she.
She was a nurturing soul. She rescued untethered students, broken souls and abandoned puppies. In her world, Love was not a finite resource — the more love those around her needed, the more she found. Once you were one of “hers” you were hers for all time and all purposes. Nobody did “unconditional love” like Liz. She might have a few opinions, but she never judged. Like all mothers, the best versions of all of her ‘children’ lived in her mind. Its cliché to say she wanted the best for everybody, but Liz could make you want it, too.
She was an amazing teacher. She worked tirelessly to improve her lessons. She had an endless supply of hugs and encouragement, and her students loved her. She made good teachers better and bad teachers jealous. In those summer weeks (not many) that she could be distracted from teaching, thinking about teaching, or talking about teaching, she liked to travel with her brother Eric. He loves Civil War battlefields, and she loved him, so she saw a few more than she probably enjoyed. Her reward was usually the opportunity to spend a few hours terrorizing a bank of nickel slots. On those long summer road trips, she crocheted beautiful throws and blankets for anybody that could possibly need one.
The love that Liz had for her children is amazing, and the love of her grandchildren, legendary. At the time of her passing, she had achieved her family dream. In one big, bustling, multi-generational “Little House on the Prairie” home she gathered to her both of her children Joe “Bear” and Delaney, the two grandchildren she could hold, Brooklyn and Madilyn, and the one she dreamed of meeting soon, Kaetlyn Elizabeth. Presiding over the household was Delaney’s husband David, whom she loved as her own.
In her last 10 years, Liz became the girliest of all girls. She loved her bright florals and spent hours accessorizing. She was constantly watching videos featuring clothes and make-up. YouTube will probably need to lay-off staff now.
The family would like to thank the dedicated Doctors and Nurses at the Permian Regional Medical Center and Medical Center Hospital-Odessa for their remarkable skill and compassion — our Liz could not have had better care. Our gratitude also to Khristie and Tammie at Acres West for making the final arrangements as easy as they could be.
There will be no immediate services. Of course, Liz would want to be remembered, but she does not want to be mourned. There will be a celebration of her life this Spring at the Barbee Family Chapel and Cemetery near Dublin TX, where nearly 150 years of her family are laid to rest. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to ReachoutandRead.org. Or just go get that pneumonia shot you’ve been avoiding.