Marta Flores Limon, age 83, entered into rest on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, in San Antonio, Texas. She was born on February 8, 1936, in Del Rio, Texas.
Preceding her in death is her husband, Ascencion Limon; her parents, Rafael Flores and Maria de Jesus Yanez; son, Wilfredo Limon; sister, Elisa Correa; and brother, Francisco Flores.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Gabriela Narvaez (Jose Juan) and Gladys Barrera (Abel); sons, George Limon (Alice) and Jesus Limon (Melissa); sisters, Dominga Cruz and Teresa Torres; 10 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019, from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM; Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019, at 10:00 A.M. at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Interment will immediately follow Sunset Memorial Oaks Cemetery.
