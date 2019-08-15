Rodolfo O. Chapa, 88, was called by our Lord on August 6, 2019 in Laredo, Texas. Rudy, as he was affectionately called, loved GOD, his family, and his country. Rudy was a member of San Martin de Porres parish and an Army veteran. He also served two terms as councilman for the City of Del Rio, Texas. Friend to all, his greatest accomplishments were that he enthusiastically carried out his titles of son, husband, dad, brother, uncle, and friend to many.
Rudy worked with the International Boundary & Water Commission and for Del Rio Independent School District.
He was preceded in death by the love of his life Teodora (Ted) Chapa and his parents Juan and Sara Chapa as well as brothers Gilbert, Johnny, and Raul Chapa.
He is survived by his siblings Richard Chapa, Delia (Fernando) Cabral, Sylvia (Gildardo) Turullols and children Robert (Ofilia) Chapa, Rosa Linda (Rick) Gonzales. Grandchildren include Kenneth A. (Rhonda) Dracoulis Jr., Michael J. (Traci) Dracoulis Jr., Yvonne M. Dracoulis, Cristina O. (Jorge) Mendoza, Roberto M. (Sarah) Chapa, and 12 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM; followed by a Chapel Service at 10:00 AM at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home.
Gentlemen with the Honor of Pallbearers are Kenneth A. Dracoulis, Jr., Michael J. Dracoulis, Eddy Chapa, Roy Wayne Brewer, Fernando Cabral, and Jorge P. Mendoza, Jr.; Honorary pallbearers are Roberto M. Chapa, Connor Hughes, Cooper Hughes, and Ian M. Dracoulis.
Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery at the end of West 2nd St.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Please visit our website at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.com and sign our online guestbook. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2020 Bedell Ave., Del Rio, Texas 78840 (830) 778-2020.