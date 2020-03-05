Trudy Mae Behr, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and dedicated friend was reunited with her beloved Chester on Saturday, February 29, 2020, as she passed away at the age of 77 in Titusville, FL.
Trudy was preceded in death by her husband Chester G. Behr, as well as by her mother, Annie Mae Hawkins, father, Robert Hawkins, and grandson, Jacob Behr. She is survived by her five children: daughter, Sandy & Danny Nastyn; son, Teddy & Dennise Behr; daughter, Sherrie & Mark Bonds; son, Bob & Kathryn Behr; son, Allen & Casey Behr. She is survived by her grandbabies: Melissa, Jessica, Taylor, Stephanie, Max, Lenny, Cassie, Tara, Kaity, Allison, Rebekah, Jonathan, Dalton, Barrett, Ryan, Albert, Lindsay, Danielle, Gabbi, Angie, and John. Trudy is also survived by her great-grandbabies: Jaden, Jordan, Hailey, Mason, Collin, Mozart, Ember, Gunner, Atlas, Maestro, Kyra, Sarah, Carson, Lily, Mattie, and Paisley, and canine Izzy.
Trudy was one-of-a-kind, with a heart of gold, and left a lasting impression on every person she encountered. She would light up a room with her warm smile and was a caregiver to anyone in need, even to complete strangers. Her creativity was endless and mostly self-taught. She enjoyed intricate handcrafts such as macramé, crocheting, knitting, sewing, and tatting. Trudy could also create a masterpiece with a paintbrush. She was passionate about her crafts and generous creating gifts for others. Her heart was often in the kitchen as she immensely enjoyed southern cooking, sweet treats, or anything not out of a box (because that was “cheating”). Trudy loved her flowers and plants. With her vast knowledge, she could identify almost any foliage immediately. She loved to talk, whether it was about her beautiful family, her Izzy, or the friends she adored. She loved cruising in her convertible with the top down and her “girl” Izzy by her side. Sister Trudy was dedicated to her faith and to her Savior Jesus Christ. She attended Faith Church Pentecostals of Del Rio, where she was involved in leadership. She loved to be involved in ministering to others. She also enjoyed using her vocal ability and talent on the piano to worship God.
A viewing will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 5:00 – 8:00pm at G.W. Cox Memorial Funeral Home, 114 Fletcher Drive, Del Rio, TX 78840. The funeral service is scheduled on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11:00am at Faith Church Pentecostals of Del Rio, 901 East First Street, Del Rio, TX 78840.
