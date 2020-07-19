Retired MSgt. Jose Martinez (USAF), 84, passed away July 9, 2020 in Del Rio, Texas. He was born November 14, 1935 in Acapulco, Guerrero, Mexico.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Ernestina (Tina) Martinez; son, MSgt. Jose A. Martinez (Estella); daughter, Marisa Beal (Patrick); son, Jesus Cerda (USAF retired) (Steve); son, MSgt. Enrique Cerda (USAF retired) (Beverly); son, Daniel Cerda; seven grandchildren ñ Christopher, Edric, Lauren, Jonathan, Kimberly, Christopher and Cameron; and three great-grandchildren - Elijah, Avi and Liam; sister, Nancy Iris Simones; as well as numerous relatives in Acapulco, Guerrero, Mexico.