Jose Guerra Antu, age 82, entered into rest on Sunday, December 22, 2019 in Del Rio, Texas. He was born on March 29, 1937 in Del Rio, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents Calixto and Isabel Antu.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife Rosalinda T. Antu; son Jose Antu, Jr.; daughter Melissa Ann Fernandez and husband John; and grandchildren Jose Antu, III, Steven Antu, Breanna Marie Antu, Kayla Fernandez, and Ryan Fernandez.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM; Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Gentlemen with the Honor of Pallbearers Jose Antu, III, Steven Antu, Ryan Fernandez, Jay Gonzalez, Albert Zuniga, Robby Zaragoza, and Ezequiel Talamantez. Honorary pallbearers are Breanna Marie Antu and Kayla Fernandez.
Interment will follow at San Felipe Cemetery.
