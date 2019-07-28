Romelia S. Castorena, Romi, passed away on July 25, 2019, at the age of 69 years. Born on September 1, 1949 to Roberto and Esperanza Salazar, Romi was a native of Del Río. She attended San Felipe High School where she graduated as a National Honor Society Student in 1969. She then left to college in San Antonio, Texas but returned back home to marry her high school sweetheart Raul Castorena in 1970.
On June 13, 1974, Romelia became Civil Technician Information Manager for the 47th Mission Support Squadron at Laughlin Air Force Base. She prided herself in her devoted work ethics and was a recipient of countless awards while working to manage the entire base personnel records and raising her children until her retirement on April 30, 2010. Upon retirement, she continued to use her motherly instincts to help care for several grandchildren. They were her world and spending time with them brought her so much joy. She enjoyed the outdoors, sowing, baking, bingo, casino, and traveling in her RV trailer with her family. In 2016, Romelia began to struggle with her health. She gave her all to fight back and stay as long as possible with her family, but she was tired and ready to be with her maker Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Our devoted sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her husband and caregiver of 49 years, Raul Castorena, her four children: Raul S. Castorena Jr. (Myla), Rogelio Castorena (Lishen), Angela Jasso ( Anthony), and Eric Castorena (Oliva) along with her 11 grandchildren she adored: Matthew, Joshua, Mitchell, Samantha, Lydia, Kendra, Jaden, Haven, Lyna, Camilla, and Carolina. She is also survived by her 3 brothers Roberto Salazar, Ramiro Salazar, and Ricardo Salazar, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM; Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Oaks Cemetery.
Please visit our website at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.com and sign our online guestbook. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2020 Bedell Ave., Del Rio, Texas 78840 (830) 778-2020.