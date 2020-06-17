Hervey G. Duron, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, age 84, passed away peacefully at home Thursday, May 28th, 2020. Preceded in death are his parents, Manuel Olivares Duron and Elida Garcia Duron.
Born in Del Rio, Texas, Hervey developed a love for baseball and music like his father. In his younger days, Hervey played and coached baseball as well as started his own orchestra band, the Del Rio Orchestra. A proud graduate of San Felipe High School, he kept in contact with his classmates, the San Felipe Exes. After high school, he joined the United States Air Force and immediately trained at a university in Maryland to become an air traffic controller. He was then stationed in England where he met the love of his life, Margaret Jones. On May 3rd, 1958 Hervey and Margaret wedded at St. Thomas of Canterbury in Fairford, England. They were married for 62 years.
After completing his military service, Hervey continued his education at Texas A&M University in Kingsville, Texas, and received a degree in Electrical Engineering. He moved the family to San Antonio, Texas to start his new path. First with Bexar Electric and then joined H.B. Zachry, where his career took off as a dedicated electrical engineer. Working 35 years for Mr. Zachry, Hervey traveled to various countries such as Greece, Egypt, Spain, and Russia as well as throughout the United States. His love of work travel influenced him to plan overseas vacations to places such as Spain, England, Wales, Morocco, Egypt, and Normandy, France.
Hervey was also active in his community. He once served on the Board of Adjustments for the City of San Antonio as an Electrical Consultant. He also coached his children’s Little League teams.
As for his grandchildren, Hervey attended numerous ball games and school performances. Papa was there! At Christmas time he loved gathering the high school and college-age grandkids to hand out his annual Christmas envelopes with money. One other love was watching the Dallas Cowboys play.
Hervey is survived by his loving wife Margaret of 62 years; children, Kim (Lloyd) Herrera, Debbie (Trevor) Johnston, Hervey Jr. (Tina) Duron, Michelle (Darren) Jones, and Manuel (Emily) Duron; eleven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren.