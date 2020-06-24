Cisco Sebastian SanMiguel, entered into rest at the age of 20, just shy of his 21st birthday. He leaves behind his loving family Oscar, Sandra, and Alanis, along with aunts, uncles, cousins, and grandparents. Heaven will be celebrating with his grandpa by his side.
His demeanor was quiet, but his silence had a huge impact on our community. Cisco was a true soldier showing us what it is to fight and live by example, never complaining and always smiling with his much-loved dog, Macy. Cisco taught us that we should focus on people’s abilities and not their disabilities. Although confined to his wheelchair, he was able to cover many miles surrounded by his family and his beloved Cisco’s Soldier’s family. Cisco brought awareness to the Muscular Dystrophy disease and as a true soldier, fighting till the end. He will be dearly missed, but his smile and kind heart will forever live in us all.