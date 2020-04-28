Margarita Ramirez Rodriguez, age 76, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. She was born on July 9, 1943 in Ciudad Acuna, Coahuila, Mexico.
Margarita owned and operated two restaurants: “Margarita’s Cafe” which were located in Crane, Texas and Ciudad Acuna, Mx. She loved cooking and enjoyed relaxing outside of her home. Margarita was a very devoted and caring mother to her seven children. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
Preceding her in death was her beloved husband of 45 years, Juan Ramirez; mother, Maria Nieves Vasquez; sister, Herminia Rodriguez and Elva Rodriguez; brother, Silvano Rodriguez and Fidencio Rodriguez.
Family members left to cherish her memory include her children: Juan Jose Casio of Del Rio, Mary P. Kline and husband Thomas Kline of Del Rio, Juan Rodolfo Ramirez of Del Rio, Dolores Hidalgo of Houston, Tx, Ricardo Ramirez and wife Monica Blannin of San Antonio, Tx, Norma Margarita Ramirez and husand Jose Rangel of Buda, Tx, Minnie Valtierra and husband Jorge Valtierra of Kyle, Tx, and Elizabeth Martinez and husband Francisco Martinez of Del Valley, Tx; siblings: Eva Reyes and husband Manuel Reyes of Lancing, MI, Jose Rodriguez of Lubbock, Tx, and Maricela Sanchez and husband Manuel Sanchez of Brady, Tx; Margarita is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Graveside services are scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 10 a.m. at San Felipe Cemetery. Pallbearers will be: Thomas Kline, Thomas Kline Jr., Jose Rangel, Juan Ramirez Jr., Francisco Martinez, and Ruben Ramirez.