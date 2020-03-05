Glena Cosper White, 62, of Bandera, passed away at 10:15 am Wednesday February 26, 2020 surrounded by family.
She was born in Uvalde, TX October 30, 1957 to parents, Glen Cosper and Barbara Davis Cosper. Glena spent her childhood growing up in New Iberia, LA, Uvalde, TX and Del Rio, TX. She graduated from Del Rio High School. She married the love of her life, Jeff White in December 1995. They settled in Del Rio and raised their family, they had plans to travel the world, and spoil grandkids. Glena was fondly known as “Honey” by her husband and grandchildren.
Glena is survived by her husband, Jeff White; children, Amanda Medina (Brian), Charles Riley (Renn), Jess White and Brandy White; grandchildren, Casey White, Koy Medina, Judah Blumberg, Aiden Blumberg, Brayden Medina and Brooklyn Medina; brother, Warren Cosper; nephew, Josh Wright (Toba); great nieces, Abigail and Makayla Wright; mother in law, Alice White; sister in law Bonnie Bolner and brother in law Joey Bolner.
Funeral Services will be held at 12pm on Friday, March 6,2020 at St. James Lutheran Church, 23932 US 290 Harper, TX 78631. Visitation will be held one hour prior to funeral services. Internment to follow at Harper Community Cemetery, 199 N Ranch Rd 783, Harper, TX 78631.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home (830) 895-5111.