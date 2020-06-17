Irma Juarez Perez, age 69, entered into rest on Friday, June 12, 2020, in San Antonio, Texas. She was born on February 1, 1951, in Ciudad Acuna, Coahuila, Mexico.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Esteban Ramos and Maria Luisa Juarez; and by a son, Jose Mauricio Perez. She is survived by her children, Luisa Angelica Davila, Fabricio Abelardo Perez, Rogelio Perez, and David Francisco Perez. Siblings include: Carlos Juarez, Arturo Juarez, Luis Colunga, Elva Ornelas, Andres Ramos, Jaime Ramos, Sapopa Ramos, and Gamaliel Ramos.
Her 13 grandchildren are: Gilberto Antonio Davila, Luis Angel Davila, Fabricio Abelardo Perez Jr., Luis Mauricio Perez, Marcos Perez, Yesenia Perez, Valeria Perez, Irma Perez, Rebeca Perez, Isabela Perez, David Francisco Perez Jr., Jose Mauricio Perez, and Daniela Marisol Perez. She is also survived by 4 great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service is scheduled for Saturday, June 20, 2020, from 12:00 noon to 4:00 P.M. at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home.
Please visit our website at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.com and sign our online guestbook.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2020 Bedell Ave., Del Rio, Texas 78840, (830)778-2020.