Linda Rose Hopkins, 74, died Thursday, January 2, 2020 in New Braunfels. Linda was born August 10, 1945 in Del Rio to Mr. and Mrs. Abb Rose.
While in high school, Linda was elected Most Beautiful, 4-H Club Sweetheart, Band Sweetheart, Powder Puff Football Team Captain, and was the drum major of the Del Rio Wildcat Marching Band.
After graduating from Del Rio High School in 1963, Linda attended and graduated from Stephens College in Missouri.
Linda married Roger Earl Hopkins and worked closely with him in their real estate and construction business for many years.
In her later years, Linda found her church home at Gruene United Methodist Church in New Braunfels, where she was active in the homeless ministry and founded the nursing home ministry. Her church family brought her great joy and strength, especially in the last years of her life.
As one of her oldest and dearest friends said: “Linda’s legacy is her kindness to ALL—no matter skin color or race, her love of animals, her fun-loving spirit, her pride in her family’s ranching heritage, and her pride in her children and grandchildren.”
Linda is survived by her husband, Roger Hopkins of New Braunfels; daughters, Shannon Work and husband Chris of Houston; Kim Cauthorn and husband Sid of Del Rio; son, R.E. Hopkins and wife Karen of Midland; mother, Clara Rose of New Braunfels; 8 grandchildren, Jordan, Abby and Patrick Work; Abb, Hattie, and Mills Cauthorn; and Will and Casey Hopkins; and several nieces and a nephew. She was preceded in death by her father, Wilford Abb Rose; brothers, Bill Rose and James Edward Rose.
A graveside service was held at 2:00 PM Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Westlawn Cemetery in Del Rio. A Celebration of Life was held at 3:00 PM Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Gruene United Methodist Church in New Braunfels.
Pallbearers will be Abb Cauthorn, Mills Cauthorn, Jordan Work, Patrick Work, Will Hopkins and Rayden Richter.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the ALS Association or to Gruene United Methodist Church.