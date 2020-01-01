Jonell Seargeant Walker, formerly of College Station, passed away December 20, 2019, in Boerne, Texas. She grew up in Brackettville and on her family’s ranch north of town. Nell met her future husband, A. H. “Fred” Walker, of Comstock while attending a dance for Texas A&M cavalry cadets in training at nearby Fort Clark. Nell and Fred’s pride and joy was their only child, daughter Jo Anne, born while Fred was County Agent in Van Horn.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, 202 W. Kronkosky St., in Boerne on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 12 noon. Interment is Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Cemetery, in Brackettville. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Saint Mary Magdalene Catholic Cemetery Association, PO Box 5, Brackettville, TX 78832. To leave condolences for the family and to view a video of Nell’s life, please visit www.ebensberger-fisher.com and select obituaries.
Arrangements with Ebensberger-Fisher Funeral Home of Boerne.