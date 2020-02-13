Fred H.B. Sawyer, age 96, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 9, 2020 in Del Rio, Texas. Fred was born on February 19, 1923 in Little River, Texas to parents Homer and Elizabeth Sawyer.
Fred joined the U.S. Army on January 18, 1943 and went on to serve for 27 months and 12 days in England, France, and Belgium during World War II. He was honorably discharged on December 31, 1945 as a Staff Sargent. He received a Bronze Star, Good Conduct Medals, and Campaign Ribbons.
Fred was employed for 22 years at Kimbell – Clayton Wholesale Grocery Co. and also 20 years for the U.S. Postal Service which he retired from on October 26, 1984.
Fred served as a deacon at the First Baptist Church for over 30 years. He loved to help people in their time of need without being recognized. His favorite past times were gardening and fishing.
Fred is preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife of 57 wonderful years, Martha Jean; parents, Homer and Elizabeth Sawyer; sisters, Loberta Clayton, Madelaine Butler, and Joyce Lane; and brother, William “Bill” Sawyer.
Family members left to cherish his memory include his sister–in–law, Margarita Sawyer Lubbock, TX; nephews, William M. (Diana) Sawyer Jr. of San Angelo, TX, and Pete (Beverley) McDonald of Rosharon, TX; great nephews, Mason (Janice) McDonald of Rosharon, TX, and Nick McDonald of Rosharon, TX; as well as his loving family: David and Linda Stires (Clinton, MS) , Amy and Wilson Hielman (Clinton, MS), Andy Stires (Covington, LA), Wharell and Jane Campbell (Del Rio, TX), Dharell Jr. and Blanca Campbell (Del Rio, TX), and James and Carol Campbell (Montgomery, TX).
Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at G. W. Cox Memorial Funeral Home from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be on Friday, February 14, 2020 at First Christian Church at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Sunset Cemetery.
