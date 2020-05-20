Dennis David Anderson, age 69 of Hondo, passed away on May 16, 2020 in San Antonio after struggling with Parkinson’s Disease for several years. He was born August 7, 1950 in West Point, Nebraska to David Godfred Anderson and Eudena Mildred Sprake Anderson.
Dennis graduated in 1969 from Oakland High School in Nebraska. He served in the United States Air Force for eight years, ending his service in 1978. Dennis worked in law enforcement, and while residing in Del Rio, he served as a police officer for the City of Del Rio, deputy Sheriff for Val Verde County and was a United States Marshal. He retired from his last position as a law enforcement specialist for the National Parks Service at Amistad National Recreation Area.
On October 26, 1977, Dennis married Virginia Wong in San Jose, California. This past October, they celebrated forty-two years of marriage. Dennis was a parishioner at St. Louis Catholic Church.
Survivors include his wife, Virginia Anderson of Hondo; sister and brother-in-law, Phyllis and Rod Bartunek of Selma; in-laws, Willie Wong (Amalia), Vickie Wong (Sam Mensch), Eric Mensch (Christine) as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, David and Eudena Anderson; sisters, Genevieve Anderson and Shirley (Dale) Erney and brother, Raymond Anderson.
Visitation will be Sunday, May 24, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home with the Holy Rosary recited at 6:00 p.m. Mass of the Resurrection will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, May 25, 2020 at St. Louis Catholic Church. Private interment for immediate family members will be at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery at a later date.
Please Note; the number of people allowed in the funeral home for the Rosary is limited to 45 and in church it is limited to 100 for the Mass of the Resurrection. Face coverings are required and social distancing shall be practiced.
Memorials may be made in Dennis’ memory to Disabled Veterans or the charity of your choice.
Arrangements by Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home. Visit www.tondre-guinn.com