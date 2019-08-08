Luis A. Peña, age 25, entered into rest on Monday, August 5, 2019 in Big Spring, Texas. He was born on May 8, 1994 in Del Rio, Texas.
Left to cherish his memory is his mother Cynthia Tapia Flores; father Hector M. Sifuentes; brothers Miguel Angel Peña and Jose Sifuentes; sister Cynthia Gabriela Sifuentes; grandmother Maria O. Rodriguez; half-brother Salvador Peña, Jr. and half-sister Wendy Peña.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home.
Chapel service will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home.
Gentlemen with the Honor of Pallbearers are Miguel Angel Peña, Jose Sifuentes, Brandon Tapia, Marco Antonio Martinez, Nathaniel Martinez, Salvador Peña, Jr. and Christian Manrriquez.
Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Oaks Cemetery.
