Judith Kay Tomlin, 74, of Midland, Texas, entered into her final rest July 9, 2020. Judith was the daughter of J.B. and Katherine Prewitt, born October 18, 1945 in Lubbock, Texas. She grew up in Ralls, Texas and is a graduate of Ralls High School, Home of the Fighting Jackrabbits. Judith was privileged to have birthed four of the most outstanding, intelligent, talented and wonderful children. She regarded being a mother as the most special gift God gave to her on this earth. She was very involved with each of her children’s lives and activities such as Associate Director of the Girl Scouts of Midland, Head of the PTA, directing Senior Youth at church and coaching softball. Even raising four children as a single working mother, she attended every game and activity for each one of her children. She was our biggest fan. Judith met the love of her life and became Mrs. David Tomlin on June 12, 1990. The joining of this marriage blessed her with three more children whom she loved dearly. David and Judith shared a special love and companionship for the next 30 years and remained faithful to one another until death separated them. If you were to ask Judith what her greatest love in life was, she would reply, “David, my kids, my grandchildren, Lake Amistad and especially Las Vegas!”
Judith is survived by her husband, David Tomlin, Siblings, David Prewitt and wife Sherry, Joanne Grey and husband Steve; Children, Yvonna Shepard and husband Tommy, John Wurster and wife Tammy, Bryan Wurster and wife Brandy, Katherine Wurster and wife Dr. Kellie Wilks, J.R. Tomlin and Amy Stephens, Wendy Tomlin; Grandchildren, Holly Vela and husband Chris, Heather Krumbholz and husband Danny, Katrina Guidry and husband Donavan, Ciara Shepard, Nic Townsend, James Wurster, Karyssa Rosales and husband Santos, Kaylin Gmuer and husband Sam, Walter Tomlin, Austin Tomlin, Leslie Perez and Chance Zarate; and five Great Grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, J.B. and Katherine Prewitt and son Brian Tomlin.