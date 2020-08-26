Rosa Elida Santos, age 91, passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 19, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. She was born on October 5, 1928 in Zaragoza Coahuila, Mexico to Donaciano Vara and Tomasita Garza de Vara. She lived in Mexico until she was 28 years old when she married her husband Arnulfo Santos on September 5, 1957. After they were married, they moved to Pecos, Texas where they lived on an agricultural farm and had their 3 children. In 1971 the family moved to Del Rio, Texas where Rosa Elida raised and cared for her children. She enjoyed taking walks around the neighborhood and attending church on Sundays.
She is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, and her husband of 41 years. She is survived by her sister Imelda Gonzalez, her daughter Idalia Carrillo (Alfredo), her son Arnulfo Santos (Araceli), her son Joe Santos, her grandchildren Danny, Bianca, Alyssa, Alberto, Jacob, Itza, and her great granddaughter Katiya.