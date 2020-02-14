Amalia Garcia, 78, passed away peacefully on February 10, 2020 in San Antonio.
She was born in Jimenez, Coahuila, Mexico May 4, 1941 to Vicente and Virginia Martinez.
She was preceded in death by her grandson, Lonsi Galarza, and brothers Eugenio, Jose Angel, Mario, Juan and Vicente Martinez.
Amalia leaves five children behind — Teresa, Jose Luis, Sergio, Sandra and Angel. She is also survived by a brother, Cesar from Comanche, and three sisters, Pepa, Elva and Alicia.
Visitation will be Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home. Church service will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.
Funeral services will immediately follow.