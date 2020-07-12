Armando Yanez, age 49, entered into rest on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 in Del Rio, Texas. He was born on August 11, 1970 in San Antonio, Texas.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 19 years, Maria Esther Yanez. Sons; Armando Yanez, Jr., Isaac Yanez, Armando Jimenez, Vanessa Victoria Yanez, Priscilla Marie Yanez, and Marissa Esther Yanez. Parents, Gilberto and Maria de Jesus Yanez. Brothers; Gilbert Yanez, Raymundo Yanez, Raul Yanez, Marcelino Yanez and Gerardo Yanez. Sisters, Isabel Pena and Narce Ponce. 2 grandchildren and numerous relatives and friends.