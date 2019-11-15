Lee Ortiz, 52, of Del Rio, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Saturday, November 9, 2019.
He was born January 3rd, 1967 in Del Rio to V.O. And Cecilia Ortiz.
Lee was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers, Oklahoma Sooners and San Antonio Spurs fan. And he loved to umpire youth baseball.
Lee worked with his mother in law, Charlsia Spinks, for over 10 years at Farmers Insurance and for the last almost 3 years enjoyed his job as a Corrections Officer at Geo. He was a member of the San Felipe Lions Club since 2002 and served as the club’s president for a time.
He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Amy Irwin Ortiz; his daughters, Autumn and Ashlee Ortiz; his sons, Cameron and Tanner Ortiz; his granddaughter, Hayden (Bug) Flores and grandson, Mason Flores.
His parents V.O. And Cecilia Ortiz; sister, Sharon Ortiz; brother, Mark Ortiz; and nephews, Richie Chavez, Marky Ortiz and Brandon Ortiz.
All of whom he loved very much.
Services will be held Friday November 15, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Oaks at 5 p.m. followed by a get together at Lee’s parents house.