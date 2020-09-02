Virginia Mae (Gene) White Frank Boland went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on August 30, 2020 at the age of 97 years. Gene was the daughter of James Elmer White and Martha Hamilton White. Her grandparents on both sides of her family were pioneer ranchers in the San Angelo, Del Rio, and Eagle Pass area. Gene was born in Del Rio, Texas on January 17, 1923, the only daughter in a family of five children. She attended the public schools of Del Rio and attended Hockaday School for Girls in Dallas, Texas, and later The University of Texas where she studied music.
Gene met Lt. Dan C. Frank in 1943 while he was training as a B 26 pilot in Del Rio. When he returned from his tour of duty in Europe, they were married in 1944. They made their home in Marfa, Texas, where Dan pursued a career in ranching. They had three children together and making a home for her family was Gene’s real passion in life. Anyone who visited in her gracious and lovely home or shared one of her delicious meals can attest to her homemaking skills. Gene and Dan loved to fill their table on Sunday with anyone at church who was alone or visiting. Gene was active in the Methodist Church and many other activities in Marfa in addition to raising their three children. In later years they returned to Del Rio to live where Gene was active in the Methodist Church, Amistad Singers, and was the catalyst for forming the Hospice program in Del Rio.