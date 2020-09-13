Melissa Bernal Martinez received her angel’s wings on August 5, 2020, at the age of 54 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born on June 3, 1966, in Alice, Texas to Pedro and Barbara Bernal.
Melissa was a beloved teacher who began her career in Del Rio, Texas before moving to Corpus Christi to teach at “The Rise School” where she spent many years inspiring young minds. She then relocated to San Antonio, Texas to be closer to her beloved family and continued her teaching career at Rogers Academy where she was described as “an amazing teacher and genuine person who was passionated about her students, creative beyond measure and always willing to help anyone in need.” When she wasn’t working she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her treasured grandchildren or indulging her creativity thru all types of crafts.