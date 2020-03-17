Alan Arthur Weiss, 82, went to be with the Lord on March 13, 2020. He was born September 7, 1937 in Benson, MN.
He is survived by his son Phillip Weiss of Carrollton, TX, daughter Cindy and husband Al Mosco of N. Richland Hills, TX, and brothers: Wallace and his wife Carolyn Weiss and family; Don and his wife Estell Weiss and family; and Gerry Weiss.
He is preceded in death by the love of his life and wife of 48 years Lucy Weiss of Del Rio, TX, along with his parents Herbert and Lydia Weiss.
Alan served honorably with the US Air Force for 22 years as Chief Flight Mechanic. Alan was a Vietnam Veteran stationed in Thailand. Following his discharge from the US Air Force, Alan served in the Civil Service for an additional 20 years. Alan served his Lord by distributing bibles in schools, hotels, and prisons as a member of the Gideons International for many years. Alan was known for his sense of humor. He loved to fish and make wooden crosses and pens. Alan was loved by all who knew him.
Visitation will be on Friday, 6-8:00pm, March 20, 2020 at G.W. Cox Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral service will be celebrated on Saturday, 10:00 am, March 21, 2020 at Grace Lutheran Church with internment at Sunset Memorial Oaks Cemetery with Pastor Dave Nielsen officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Gideons International, Del Rio Camp, P.O. Box 420881, Del Rio, TX 78842.
Funeral arrangements are under care and direction of G.W. Cox Memorial Funeral Home, 114 Fletcher Drive, Del Rio, Texas. For more information you may contact us at (830)775-2000 or www.gwcoxmemorialfuneralhome.com