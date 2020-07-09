A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Russell Craft, 81, of Longview, TX, 4 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at HighRidge Church, 2011 W. Marshall Ave, longview, TX. Visitation, 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home, Longview, TX. Mr. Craft was born April 9, 1939, in Lubbock, TX, and passed away July 8, 2020.
Russell Craft
Brian Argabright
