Russell Craft

 Courtesy

A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Russell Craft, 81, of Longview, TX, 4 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at HighRidge Church, 2011 W. Marshall Ave, longview, TX. Visitation, 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home, Longview, TX. Mr. Craft was born April 9, 1939, in Lubbock, TX, and passed away July 8, 2020.