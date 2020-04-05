On Monday, March 16th, 2020, Edward Stillwell (Buster) Hasty rejoined his beloved wife for eternal peace and rest at the age of 93. At the time, he was living with his daughter Kristy in Kerrville, TX.
Buster was born November 1, 1926 in Dothan, AL to Orastus Hasty and Vernice Hasty (Smith). He joined the Navy in 1943 to serve his country in World War II. He served on the flight deck of the US Aircraft Carrier Antietam (CV36) as an AOM-3C. He was “commissioning crew plank owner” of the Antietam.
He married his sweetheart Eleanor Francis Brown on October 16, 1948 in Baytown, TX were they lived and raised their children prior to moving to Conroe, TX. After many years in Conroe they decided to retire to Del Rio, TX. They loved South TX with its quick access to the beautiful Big Bend area of West TX.
He enjoyed many years as a successful contractor in Conroe, Houston, Del Rio, many state parks, all throughout west Texas, and just about anywhere there was a job no one wanted to do. His last few years in Del Rio were spent taking care of his beloved wife Eleanor. Later, both moving to Kerrville to live with their daughter Kristy.
He is survived by his brothers John Daniel Hasty and Bruce Hasty, daughters Ray Lynn Hasty, Kristy Robey, and Nancy Stuart, his grandsons Sam Hasty and Corrin Hasty. He is predeceased by his beloved wife Eleanor Hasty, his sisters Mary Howell, Julia Nebeker, Marjorie Peel, his son Corrin Bruce, his grandson Adrian Neil Jones and his granddaughter Erin Hasty.
Memorial services are on hold at the present time due to travel restrictions. If you’d like to be placed on the notification list when the service occurs, please contact his daughter Kristy Robey at 303-919-1386 or his grandson Sam Hasty at 512-736-6623.
Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the “Send Condolences” link.
