Ann Elizabeth Abbett passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019, in Huntsville, Alabama. Ann was born in Del Rio, Texas on April 15, 1958 to Claire Elizabeth Stanley and James Preston Abbett. She graduated from Del Rio High School, and received her BA in History from Texas A&M University. Ann became certified to teach and earned a MA in History from Sul Ross University.
Ann was Field Office Coordinator for Otis Engineering in Odessa, Texas before she moved back to Del Rio to teach Social Studies at Del Rio High School. She moved to San Antonio and taught at Roosevelt High School, then worked for Harcourt and Educational Testing Services before moving to Richmond, Virginia to work for the Virginia Department of Education.
Ann was a gentle person with a kind heart, a fierce intellect, a great sense of humor and many passions. Her passion for history was evident in her teaching, her reading, her travels and her career. She loved birds and lovingly cared for Verdito, a parakeet and Parajo and Green Jeans, parrots who lived with her for many years. Her greatest affection was for her dogs, her beloved Great Dane, Merlin, and her schnoodle Jethro.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her siblings; Kathleen Abbett Miller of Huntsville, AL; Mary-Dodd Abbett Dubbert and husband Jim of Houston, TX; M. J. Abbett of Del Rio; and Edith Claire Abbett Brady and husband Frank of Hebron, KY. She is also survived by her nephew Andrew Miller and wife Deedee of Woodinville, WA; and nieces Claire Miller Aucoin and husband Mike of Mount Juliet, TN; Kate Brady of Florence, KY; Mary Claire Brady of Dublin, OH; and Christine Dubbert of Houston, TX.
Ann was lovingly cared for through her short battle with a glioblastoma brain tumor by her sisters Kathleen and Edie, their children Drew, Claire, and Kate, and friends Kim Hildreth, Cindy Mitchell, Diane Breffielh, and Lauren Zielenski. The family is grateful for the support given by countless other friends and colleagues of Ann’s, and by Ann’s veterinarian, Dr. Marisa Gonzalez, who is providing a home for Ann’s beloved Jethro.
Memorial services are scheduled in Mechanicsville VA at Immanuel Episcopal Church on September 21, 2019 at 10:30 am; and in San Antonio at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church on 18 October 2019 at 1:30 pm. Ann will be laid to rest in Del Rio, Texas.