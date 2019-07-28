Julia Vasquez Payne, age 87, entered into rest on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in San Angelo, Texas. She was born on June 20, 1932. She was preceded in death by her parents Vicente and Santa Vasquez; son Albert Payne; granddaughter Jessica Payne.
Left to cherish her memory are her three sons; Oscar Payne (Josefa), John Henry Payne, Nelson Payne (Sharri Foster) and four daughters; Maria Disla (Mayobanex), Herminia Doctor, Nellie Payne, and Pauline Ward (Danny). She also leaves behind a sister, Ana Duran from Eagle Pass.
Julia leaves a large extended family which includes grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and lifetime friends. She will be missed by all her family and know that the Lord welcomes her into his loving arms.
Visitation will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM; Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 PM at Brackettville Sunset Funeral Home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church in Brackettville, TX
Interment will follow at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Cemetery in Brackettville, TX.
