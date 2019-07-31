Ruby Faye Tabor, age 96, passed away suddenly on Saturday, July 27, 2019 due to a long illness and finally heart failure. She was born on June 26, 1923 In Osage, Iowa, a small farming community in northern Iowa.
Ruby is survived by her husband Robert, of 55 years, brother Carroll and wife Loraine Nicol of Osage, Iowa; her two sons and their wives Lee Wayne and Connie Miller, Apple Valley, CA and Harold R. Jr. and Celene Miller, Houston, Texas. All of these she loved and touched deeply.
Ruby lived a full life as a wonderful mother, homemaker, and worker in the banking business working many years at the Del Rio National Bank.
She loved to cook, kept an immaculate house, was highly skilled with sewing and made many outfits for Del Rio residents.
Most of all she loved her family and instilled in her sons strong values that have served them well. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM; followed by a Funeral Service at 10:00 AM at the First Christian Church at 2101 N. Main St. Inurnment will follow at the Masonic Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2020 Bedell Ave., Del Rio, Texas 78840 (830)778-2020.