Jesusita Zavala, age 80, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019 surrounded by her loving family here in Del Rio. She was born on January 4, 1939.
Preceding her in death was her beloved husband of 41 years, Andres Zavala;
Family members left to cherish her memory include her children: Rosa Maria Zavala of Del Rio, Refugio Zavala and wife Maria de Los Angeles Zavala of Del Rio, Blanca Estela Zavala of Del Rio, and Dora Vigil and husband Juan Antonio Vigil of Del Rio; grandchildren: Fabian Zavala, Gustavo Zavala, Crystal Cervantes, Juan Andres Vigil, Alexiss Vigil, and Monserat Vigil; Jesusita is also survived by her numerous great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 5 to 9 p.m. in the Trinity Chapel of Devotion. A Holy Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. by Ms. Maggie.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 12 noon at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish. Burial will follow at Sunset Cemetery. Pallbearers will be: Gustavo Zavala, Fabian Zavala, Alexiss Vigil, Issac Cervantes, Juan Andres Vigil, and Juan Antonio Vigil.
Funeral arrangements are pending at this time. Funeral arrangement are under the care and direction of Trinity Mortuary, 206 Kings Way, Del Rio, Texas, located in Ceniza Hills. For more information you may contact us at (830) 775-2230 or www.TrinityMortuary.com. Tradition. Tribute. Trust.