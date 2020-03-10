Local businessman Michael D. Moore entered into rest March 6, 2020, in San Antonio, Tx. Methodist Texsan Hospital., surrounded by family and friends.
He was born May 13, 1952 in Roanoke, VA. He was preceded in death by his mother Evelyn J. Moore and his brother John C. Moore.
He served in the U.S. Air Force. He had a degree in Air Conditioning Technology from TSTC. He was an avid Numismatist and Bible Historian.
Mike was known for his love of People and generosity. He was a loyal servant of his God Jehovah and took great pleasure in serving him. He was one of Jehovah’s Witness for over 45 years, serving as an Elder in the Local English Congregation. He also enjoyed doing Volunteer work, Installing Air Conditioning systems in over 150 Kingdom Halls throughout South Texas and the Valley and three Assembly Halls and several disaster reliefs.
He is survived by his father David C. Moore of St. Petersburg, FL., his wife Beatriz E. Moore, his Brother’s-in-law Luciano E. Sanchez(Barbara) of Dallas, Tx., Daniel Sanchez(Diane) of Houston, Tx, Andres C. Sanchez(Gloria) of Berkley, CA. Several nieces and nephew.
Memorial services will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 725 Cantu Road.