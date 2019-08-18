Joe passed away on August 2, 2019 in Lewisville, Texas.
Joe Marvin Bowers was born to Overton Earl Bowers and Anice Marie Bridges on December 15, 1934 in Alpine, Texas. Joe graduated from Del Rio High School in 1953. He was employed and retired from Motorola in Dallas, Texas.
He is survived by his sister, Alice Erlyne Lawter, her husband, Owen R. Lawter, and daughters, Mary Joe Denton, her husband Lance, Julie Ann Bowers, son, Joe M. Bowers Jr (deceased), step children, Kimberly Ghearing, her husband Larry and Joe Dee Newton, Sr., his wife, Kay He is also survived by two grandchildren Tyler Denton and Victoria Denton. Nieces, Leanna Lawter Werner, and Brianna Lynne Lawter Chadic and nephew Michael Lawter.
Joe will be buried in Westlawn Cemetery in Del Rio, Texas. Donations in Joe’s memory can be made to Del Rio Wildcats Alumni Association (11785 W. Lakeshore Drive, Conroe, Texas 77303) or any charity of your choice.