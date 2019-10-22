Memorial services for Charles Milton Barham, 60, of Livingston, Texas, will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Cochran Funeral Home Chapel in Livingston, Texas with Pastor Justin Hulin officiating. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the service begins at 2:00 p.m.
Charles departed this life October 15, 2019 in Livingston, Texas. He was born August 18, 1959 in Tahoka, Texas to parents, Newton M. Barham Jr. and Bobbie Jean (Lee) Barham. He is survived by his parents who reside in Livingston, Texas; and sisters, Debra Jean Smith and husband, Mitchell of Ingleside, Texas, Jonna Lynn Grizzle and husband, Danny of Cypress, Texas, and Traci Ann Barham and husband, Tommy Huffman of Livingston, Texas; along with numerous other relatives and friends.
Charles graduated from Brownfield High School in 1978. His careers were in farming, truck driving, oil field work, auto mechanics and as a fishing guide. He was one of those people who would win your heart with his smile, generosity, humor and wit. He loved people and he was happiest when he was helping someone. Whether it was an act of physical help or one of financial assistance. He left a footprint of generosity wherever he went, and he will be missed so very much.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to RSDSA (rsds.org).
