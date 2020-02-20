Arturo R. Castro, age 75, entered into rest on Sunday, February 16, 2020 in Del Rio, Texas. He was born on December 17, 1944 in Del Rio, Texas. He was preceded in death by his son Arturo Castro, Jr.; and his parents Eulalia and Cipriano Aguero.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 58 years Elvira E. Castro; daughters Elvira E. Garcia of Houston, Tx, Veronica Cabello of Del Rio, Tx., and Rachel Cedillo of Ft. Worth, Tx; sons Adrian Castro, Jose Martin Castro, and Rolando Castro of San Antonio, Tx; his siblings Ramiro Aguero, Oralia Aguero, Alice Boren of Kansas, Mary Kroll of Del Rio, Tx, and Olga Gomez of Michigan; 22 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM; Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
Interment will follow at San Felipe Cemetery.
In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Border Organization at P.O. Box 2312, Del Rio, Texas 78841-2312.
