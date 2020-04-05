It is with sadness that we announce the passing of David on March 31, 2020.
David Earl Browne, age 54, better known as ‘1DAVEB,’ ‘Dabit,’ ‘Dave,’ a wonderful son, amazing husband, incredible father, and caring friend is now with his beloved father, Earl Frederick Browne, and son, David Jacob Browne.
David was born on March 27, 1966, at Kindley AFB in Hamilton, Bermuda. He graduated from Del Rio High School in 1984 and Saint Mary’s University in 1990.
In 1991, he married the love of his life, Cathy Browne. Together they raised two very “fantastic” children, Alyssa and Michael, whom he adored and was very proud of.
David’s career in the insurance industry allowed his genuine personality to shine. He always made others feel appreciated, respected, and loved. He had a natural ability to lead and inspire others. He never met a stranger. David was known for his smile and huge hugs. He was the true definition of a Die-Hard Dallas Cowboys Fan.
David proudly served in many organizations in Del Rio, Texas, as well as San Antonio and Helotes, Texas. His love for service allowed him to participate and lead many organizations including the Del Rio Laughlin Youth Soccer Association, Sacred Heart Catholic Church Pastoral Council, Brandeis Broncos Athletic Booster Club and Our Lady of Guadalupe - Helotes A.C.T.S. Ministry.
David is survived by his mother, Sylvia Browne; wife, Cathy Browne; daughter Alyssa Catherine Browne; son, Michael David Browne; and many family and friends.
Due to the recent declaration, the funeral services will be held for the immediate family only. David’s services will be live-streamed on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at 1:00PM. You can find a link within his obituary page at www.porterloring.com
You’re welcome to provide a photo, your name, and message of support to tributes@porterloring.com. Your note will be placed on the back of the photo for the family to see, allowing the family to read your message and know that you are there for them in spirit.
Father Carlos Davalos will officiate. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com
Arrangements with Porter Loring Mortuary, 1101 McCullough Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78212; (210) 227-8221