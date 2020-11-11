Pelham Rose Bradford Stavley passed away at home in the early morning on November 7, 2020. “Purr” was born in Alpine , Texas on September 11, 1928. She grew up in Pumpville, Texas , where her parents, Ernest Pelham Bradford and Estella Rose Bradford, ranched and owned the general store and feed store serving the area ranchers, and ran the rural post office.
Pelham Rose married Bryan Ross Stavley on march 8, 1947. With the exception of a year spent in Mexico while Ross worked with Comision Mexico-Americana para de la Erradicacion de la Fiebre Aftosa, Pelham Rose lived and raised her family in Sanderson, Texas. She was an active member of The First Baptist Church, where she was the organist for many years. She also gave piano lessons and served as pianist or organist for community events. Pelham Rose was a dedicated employee of the U.S. Post Office for twenty plus years.