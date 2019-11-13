Agustin Coronado, age 83, entered into rest on Sunday, November 10, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born on August 28, 1936, in Del Rio, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elisa Estrada and Cayetano Coronado; and by a brother, Victor Coronado.
Agustin served in the United States Army from 1959 – 1965 during the Vietnam War. He worked civil service on Laughlin Air Force Base for 27 years.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 52 years, Armandina Coronado; 2 daughters, Gina Garcia (husband Leo) and Armandina Salazar (husband Abel); and 5 grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister, Irma Coronado.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM; Recitation of the Holy Rosary will take place at 7:00 PM at the Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home Chapel.
A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for Thursday, November 14, 2019, at 10:00 A.M. at St. Joseph Catholic Church where he was a life-long parishioner.
Gentlemen with the Honor of Pallbearers are Abel Salazar, Leo Garcia, Leo Garcia, Jr., Francisco Reyna, Miguel Vasquez, and Roberto Vasquez.
Interment will immediately follow at Sunset Memorial Oaks Cemetery. Full Military Honors will be conducted by the United States Army Honor Guard and by the American Legion Post #595.
In lieu of flowers, the Coronado family asks that donations be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 510 Wernett St., Del Rio, Texas, 78840.
