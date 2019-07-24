Francisca I. Sanchez, age 89, entered into rest on Friday, July 19, 2019 in Del Rio, Texas. She was born on January 10, 1930 in Beeville, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents Jose and Jacinta Ibarra.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons Armando Sanchez and wife Rachel from Clovis, CA, Alivar Sanchez from Dallas, TX, Diego Sanchez and wife Esperanza from San Angelo, TX, Joe Sanchez from Dallas, TX and Martin Sanchez from Dallas, TX; daughters Virgina Guerrero and husband Victor from Del Rio, TX, Sandra Huerta from Big Lake, TX and Nora Partida and husband Roman from Uvalde, TX; brothers Juan Ibarra and Ignacio Ibarra; sisters Anita Ortega and Lydia Sosa; 24 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren.
Visitation was held on Monday, July 22, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM; Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home.
Mass of Christian Burial was held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
Gentlemen with the Honor of Pallbearers are Armando Sanchez, Alivar Sanchez, Diego Sanchez, Joe Sanchez, Martin Sanchez, Victor Guerrero and Roman Partida, III.
Interment followed at Sunset Memorial Oaks Cemetery.
